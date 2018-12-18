United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (USL) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 75.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:USL opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

