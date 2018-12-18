UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have $305.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year's time, UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimate move upward over the past 30 days. The company's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition for UnitedHealth Group.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.57.

NYSE UNH opened at $258.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $404,980,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

