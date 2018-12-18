Universa Market Cap Reaches $4.41 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Universa has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $675.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.02278011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00151354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00181419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028264 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028373 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is www.universa.io.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

