Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 82.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 111.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

