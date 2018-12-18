Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,577,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,350,000 after purchasing an additional 940,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

