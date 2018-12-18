Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) CAO Kimberly D. Campos Sells 4,610 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CAO Kimberly D. Campos sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $188,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UVE stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.16 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 19.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $17,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,628 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2,744.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 293,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 283,426 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 168.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 403,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 253,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

