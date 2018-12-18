USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (UIVM) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.08

USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

