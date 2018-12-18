UTRUST (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, UTRUST has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Ethfinex. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $96,905.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.02260991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00147400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00182573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028468 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.