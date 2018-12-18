Val d Or Mining Corp (CVE:MZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/val-d-or-mining-mzz-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-10.html.

About Val d Or Mining (CVE:MZZ)

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation explores for, evaluates, and promotes mineral properties and other projects in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt prospect consisting of 61 grassroots properties; and Boston Bulldog prospect comprising 3 mining claims located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, as well as interest in the Chibougamau-Chapais prospect, including 40 claims covering approximately 2,202.34 hectares.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Val d Or Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Val d Or Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.