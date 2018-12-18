Vale SA (VALE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,517,969 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 72,240,879 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Vale by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 433,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,653 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vale by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,070,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,964 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,683,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,036,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

