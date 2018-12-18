Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $283,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 982,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 118.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 601,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,374.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/valero-energy-co-vlo-stake-lessened-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.