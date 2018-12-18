ValuEngine Lowers Healthequity (HQY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $371,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $120,512.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock worth $1,294,348 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 243,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 976,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,775,000 after purchasing an additional 536,366 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 9,128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 97,122 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.