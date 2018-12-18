ValuEngine Lowers Microvision (MVIS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 29th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Microvision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

MVIS opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.07. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Microvision by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,864,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

