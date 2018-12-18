Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Reduced by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,207 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,200,000 after buying an additional 8,789,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40,359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,982,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,752,000 after buying an additional 4,970,241 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,684,000 after buying an additional 4,696,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,594.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,216,000 after buying an additional 4,388,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 849,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,778. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

