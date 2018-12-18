Vanguard Group Inc Grows Stake in Edison International (EIX)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $1,686,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 696.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 261,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,729. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $72.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/vanguard-group-inc-grows-stake-in-edison-international-eix.html.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.