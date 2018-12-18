Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.47 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

