Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (VFQY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3303 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
BATS VFQY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.