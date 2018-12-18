Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (VFQY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3303 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

BATS VFQY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares.

