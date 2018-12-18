Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

VFVA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/vanguard-u-s-value-factor-vfva-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-43-on-december-24th.html.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.