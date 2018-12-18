Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4021 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of BATS VFLQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

