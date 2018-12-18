Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6,757.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,951 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/vanguard-value-etf-vtv-holdings-raised-by-indexiq-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.