Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Vapotherm Inc (NASDAQ:VAPO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vapotherm an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:VAPO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

