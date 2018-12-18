Venator Materials (VNTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 24784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,112,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,729,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,048.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,776,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/venator-materials-vntr-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-3-68.html.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.