Veritable L.P. Has $228,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 283.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $32,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCSG opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.72. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

WARNING: “Veritable L.P. Has $228,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/veritable-l-p-has-228000-position-in-healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg.html.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.