Veritable L.P. Has $257,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 104.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Snap-on by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/veritable-l-p-has-257000-position-in-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.