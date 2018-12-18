Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

