Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $324,126.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

