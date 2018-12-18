VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/vf-corp-vfc-shares-sold-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.