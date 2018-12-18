Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 921,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $9,496,056.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 456,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,894.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,152,106 shares of company stock valued at $22,047,097. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

