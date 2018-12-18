Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,202 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hawaiian worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $146,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $200,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $290,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HA shares. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

