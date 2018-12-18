Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $49.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.31.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.82%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

