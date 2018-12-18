Virtu Financial LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,041,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 79,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

