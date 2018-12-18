Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 86.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 668,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 116,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

