Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $389,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,993 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 916,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $44,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

