Vital Therapies (VTL) Trading Down 0.8%

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 797,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 957,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research firms have commented on VTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.52.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Therapies by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,016 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,502,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 607,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

