Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd alerts:

IHD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,850. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/voya-emerging-markets-high-div-equity-fd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-19-ihd.html.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.