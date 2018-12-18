Vulcan Materials (VMC) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Nomura started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $125.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

