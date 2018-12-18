Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 42.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 676,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,588 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 428,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 131.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $37,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $6,819,641.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at $20,868,282.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 132,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $7,750,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,585,812.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,559 shares of company stock worth $23,422,389. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

