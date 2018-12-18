Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 101.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Rush Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

