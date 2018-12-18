Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $284,000 Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,530 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth about $309,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 190.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 34,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $436,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,011,673 shares in the company, valued at $28,123,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,141,125 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAG opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of -0.14.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

