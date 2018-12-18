Walt Disney (DIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s ongoing investments in its technology platform are expected to keep margins under pressure. Additionally, higher programming costs at ESPN remains a concern. Moreover, weakness in the Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment is a headwind. Further, higher labor-related costs and softness experienced in tourism and consumer confidence in China are likely to impact Parks & Resorts segment in the near term. However, Disney’s top line is expected to benefit from the solid line-up of big budget movies slated to be released over the next 18 months. Moreover, solid content portfolio at ESPN+ as well as impressive Disney+ original content line-up, expected to release in 2019, is expected to win subscribers rapidly. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.55.

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,386 shares of company stock worth $9,793,499. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 5,347,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after buying an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,261,000 after buying an additional 1,117,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,007 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

