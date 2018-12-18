Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Washington Prime Group worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,722,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,115,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 797,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 454,960 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 49,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $299,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 13,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,229.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,343 shares of company stock worth $499,672. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.35%.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

