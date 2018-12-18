Watsco (WSO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.38.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,588,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

