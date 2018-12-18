WD-40 (WDFC) Position Reduced by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,302,000 after buying an additional 132,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2,828.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,651,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1,326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WDFC stock opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.
In other WD-40 news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 5,386 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $911,472.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $354,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,634. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
