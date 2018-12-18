Webcoin (WEB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,629.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Webcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $170,629.00 and $534,736.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.11805772 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00030637 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,466,700 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

