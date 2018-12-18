Webis (WEB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 256,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Webis Company Profile (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors worldwide. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as a telephone call center.

