Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2018 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €41.20 ($47.91) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €29.52 ($34.33) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 1-year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

