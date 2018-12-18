Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2018 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Airlines is benefiting from strong demand for air travel. In the first nine months of 2018, passenger revenues — which account for bulk of the top line — increased 4.3% owing to the upbeat demand. Solid passenger revenues should boost top-line growth in the fourth quarter as well. Total revenue per available seat miles (TRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) is anticipated to increase in the band of 1.5-3.5% during the fourth quarter. The carrier's efforts to modernize its fleet are an added positive. It is constantly adding more efficient planes to its fleet and removing outdated ones. Initiatives to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks also please us. However, fuel costs are likely to hurt its fourth-quarter results despite the current downward trend. High fuel costs apart, expenses on the labor front are likely to limit bottom-line growth. Mainly due to high costs, shares have declined 34% year to date.”

12/7/2018 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2018 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/4/2018 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2018 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2018 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – American Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Airlines have shed more than 37% of their value so far this year. High fuel costs have primarily led to this decline. Escalating fuel costs hurt its third quarter 2018 results as well, causing the bottom line to contract year over year. Fuel costs increased 42.6% in the third quarter. Fuel cost per gallon is anticipated between $2.30 and $2.35 in the final quarter of 2018. Hurricane Florence also hurt third-quarter results. The top line, however, was aided by higher passenger revenues owing to the solid demand for air travel. Total revenue per available seat miles (TRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) improved 2.6% in the third quarter of 2018. This key metric is anticipated to increase in the band of 1.5-3.5% during the fourth quarter of 2018. The company’s efforts to modernize its fleet and reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks also please us.”

11/12/2018 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – American Airlines Group was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,390.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

