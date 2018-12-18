Weidai (WEI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Weidai in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Weidai stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

