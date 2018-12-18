WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.11% of WellCare Health Plans worth $1,795,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 243.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 104,487 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after acquiring an additional 280,406 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,183.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

