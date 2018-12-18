Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Patrick Industries (PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,070.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $134,534.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,037.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,080 shares of company stock worth $906,234 and have sold 134,390 shares worth $4,385,131. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

